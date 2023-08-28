Williamsport, Pa. — New faculty have joined Lycoming College for the 2023-24 academic year, filling a wide range of positions at the nationally-recognized liberal arts and sciences institution.

New faculty members include:

Kira Braham, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, earned a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, a master’s degree from the University of Vermont, and a doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

Patrick Chiu, Ph.D., assistant professor of music, earned a bachelor’s degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, and a doctorate from Florida State University.

Hannah Espy, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociology, earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College, and both a master’s and doctoral degree from the University of Iowa.

Matthew Kaunert, director of the Clean Water Institute and research and teaching associate in biology, earned a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College, a master’s degree from Georgia Southern University, and is in the finishing stages of earning a doctorate from Ohio University.

Mallory Melton, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of anthropology and archaeology, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and both a master’s and doctoral degree from University of California, Santa Barbara.

Melissa Morris, Ph.D., assistant professor of astronomy, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Andrew Paulhamus, CPA ’06, assistant professor of accounting, earned a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College and a master’s degree from the College of William and Mary.

Zachary Reese, M.F.A., visiting assistant professor of film and video arts, earned a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University and a master of fine arts from Temple University.

Matthew Ripa, M.F.A., visiting professor of theatre, earned a bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and a master of fine arts from the Catholic University of America.

Marisa Sánchez, Ph.D., assistant professor of art history, earned a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University, a master’s degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago, and a doctoral degree from the University of British Columbia.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.