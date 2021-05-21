Pennsylvania school districts would save an estimated $395 million under Gov. Tom Wolf's commonsense and fair bipartisan plan to hold charter schools accountable to students, parents and taxpayers.

The governor announced the updated savings estimate during a press conference at G.A.R. Memorial Junior & Senior High School, in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.

As part of his budget, the governor is also proposing a historic $1.3 billion investment in public schools to strengthen education, while cutting taxes for working families and businesses.

"Our goal to provide a high-quality education to all students in Pennsylvania is undermined by our outdated charter school law," said Wolf.

"Pennsylvania's charter school law is among the worst in the entire country. Some charter schools in Pennsylvania are outstanding institutions with a solid track record giving students an excellent education. But the way the law is set up, we can't guarantee that every charter school is actually putting students ahead of profits," the governor continued.