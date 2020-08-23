Mansfield, Pa. -- The Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) hosted a July conference of the Pennsylvania Community Safety Alliance to develop a training curriculum for campus police and security officers. The new training program is intended to help officers understand the significant differences between a security or campus policing environment and municipal policing.

"I am honored that the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute is partnering with the Pennsylvania Community Safety Alliance, and I am further honored that Mansfield University hosted this conference which enabled positive discussion to occur from the many individuals and agencies involved," said Scott Henry, Director of MU Police Services and Safety. "The discussions provided input from many sources of critical importance and expertise, which then allowed for proper educational modules to be developed within the areas of empathy, diversity, community policing, and more. This important information can be disseminated and utilized by Law Enforcement within Higher Education."

The attendees developed a five-day pilot training program based upon diversity, equity, compassion, and empathy. The training program includes modules addressing implicit bias, microaggressions, Title IX requirements, policing and the autism spectrum, de-escalation techniques, mental illness response, and community policing. The curriculum will also include traditional police topics such as special event management, active assailant response, and threat assessment.

The Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute will assume responsibility for further development and implementation of the training program. The pilot class is expected to be offered at Mansfield University in January 2021.

"Goals established in the conference provided the foundation to disseminate these educational opportunities to Pennsylvania's K-12 School Resource Police, and finally to our overall law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Henry.

More than twenty subject matter experts participated at the conference, in person and remotely, including representatives of the following organizations: