Muncy, Pa. — For one instructor and his students of Muncy Area School District, technology education is not simply a requirement of the curriculum—it’s about love of learning.

Muncy junior-senior high school requires students to take two introductory tech-ed courses, one in seventh grade and another in eighth. Students in ninth grade and up can choose from nine courses divided into three main sections–Computer Aided Design, Technology, and Methods and Materials–each with a different degree of hands-on application. Every course is taught by one instructor.

Mark Kreisher is the force behind the success of Muncy’s technology program and the great number of resources they offer students. The classroom space is lined with 3-D printers, laser engraving technology, dye sublimations, vinyl graphics, CNC (Computer Numeric Control) robotics, and more. Students can learn how to use all of the technology.

Kreisher has written and earned grants for many of the printers in the classroom. Most recently, he obtained a PPL Foundation Empower Educators grant, which is designed to support STEM programming. Each teacher receives a grant of $1,000 to spend on equipment and materials for projects.

Kreisher sees the funding as an opportunity to invest in equipment for future projects and events.

One such project is an after school bot-building program. With the knowledge gained from Kreisher’s classes, students will build their own robots. A team from the school will then compete in an upcoming battle bot competition—or robot fight!

Most learning comes through trial-and-error, a feeling shared by Kreisher and students alike. “Experimenting with stuff they wouldn’t usually play with teaches them they should not be afraid to fail–but to learn through the failure,” Kreisher said.

One student, Elliot Walkl, seventh grade, has participated in the technology afterschool program twice a week all school year. Walkl’s favorite part of the experience is “trying to coordinate to get the blueprints working. And working with the students and teacher.”

Many students go on to become engineers while others apply their technical skills to the workforce. Walkl wants to be a marine biologist; Wyatt Parto wants to be a train driver; and Jay'qwan Taylor wants to be a cook—all jobs requiring hands-on precision and focus.

“I do it for the kids. I was a hands-on learner. Show me how it works. And if not, I’ll figure it out for myself. I think that’s important in this day and age,” Kreisher said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.