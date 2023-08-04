Hughesville, Pa. — Muncy Bank has made a donation to the local agriculture community, granting $10,000 toward building new livestock pens at the Lycoming County Fair.

Muncy Bank and Trust is a sponsor of Pennsylvania 4H, FFA youth programs, and other youth agriculture programs. Most recently, the Bank responded to a call for help by the Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee.

The Committee reached out to the community to ask for help replacing the aging livestock pens at the Lycoming County Fair. The replacement pens will be constructed in a way that is safer for both the exhibitors and animals.

When Muncy Bank’s Montgomery Community Office Manager Adrienne Stiger learned of the need for new pens via her volunteer activities with youth agriculture programs and the Lycoming County Fair, she was confident that Muncy Bank would be willing and able to help.

“So many of our customers, young and old, have grown up in agriculture. Some as a passion for animal husbandry, others as a way of life to support their families. I’m really proud of my employer for stepping up to make sure that future generations have an opportunity to learn more about caring for farm animals,” said Stiger.

Muncy Bank made a donation of $10,000 to cover the cost of 10 pens for the sheep and goat barn at the fairgrounds.

Muncy Bank & Trust President and CEO, Robert J. Glunk was happy to join Adrienne Stiger and other volunteers during a recent check presentation.

Glunk commented, “Since 1893, Muncy Bank and Trust has counted on supportive and fruitful relationships with the agricultural community that makes up a great deal of our service area. We’re happy to say ‘Thank You’ to everyone who volunteers their time to educate, mentor and cultivate such wonderful agricultural opportunities for our children.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.