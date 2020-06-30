Mansfield, Pa. – The first Mountie Summer Fun Run, held Saturday, June 27 – Sunday, June 28, featured more than 80 participants from nine different states in support of Mansfield University student-athletes.

The two-day event featured participants from Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, California, and Ohio.

Proceeds generated from the event will go directly towards enhancing the Mountaineer student-athlete experience. Participants were able to walk or run a 5K race or provide a gift on the registration website.

Chances to win awards during the event were broken into three categories: biggest group, best costume and best group costume. Various Mountaineer Athletics’ social media platforms received over 40 photo and video submissions throughout the event.

The winner for best costume was Caitlin Strasser, for largest group was the Chalot family, while Taran Carlisle brought home the award for best group costume.