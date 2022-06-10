Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville Area High School junior Katelyn Hunsberger, the daughter of Jackie Kaiser-Rist, was awarded the State Journalism Champion in the Newspaper Photography category of the Student Journalism Competition for the Pennsylvania School Press Association (PSPA).

This makes her the first ever journalist from Montoursville to take first place in the state competition.

Katelyn competed against other student photojournalists from across the commonwealth at Pennsylvania State University, University Park, on March 30 after placing first in the competition at the regional level.

Katelyn is the Photo Editor of the school’s official student newspaper The Arrowhead, which is advised by Mrs. Sandra Trick.

“I was in complete shock,” said Hunsberger. “I remember walking into Mrs. Trick's room and being told the news and almost dropped to the floor,” said Hunsberger. “It was something I had never thought I could ever accomplish.”

“When I won regionals it was also a shock,” said Hunsberger. “I didn’t think that I could be the one of many in the region to have accomplished and received the chance to go and compete at the state level.”

At the state competition, Hunsberger had to walk around Penn State’s campus and take pictures for respective categories.

Those categories were Depth of Field, Framing, Unique Lighting, Celebrating Lines, Press Conference Shot and Best in Show. She also had to come up with cutlines for the photos as well.

“My favorite shot to take was Best in Show because I had that feeling that this was the shot that would change the game and really take me to the win.”

Besides her photography skills, Hunsberger also used other strategies to secure her win.

“I think my best strategies to win states were to think outside of the box and not getting too stressed,” said Hunsberger. “[Not] overthinking things and being able to focus on my work was another one as well.”

While the state competition was serious, Hunsberger still made memories that would last a lifetime.

“My favorite part of the competition was being able to have some of my beloved Journalism family there to compete by my side and others there to support us,” said Hunsberger. “I enjoyed spending that time with my Journalism family and creating the greatest memories I will never forget and cherish for the rest of my high school career.”

At the state competition, other members of The Arrowhead Staff also competed.

Emma McMurray competed in the News Writing category; Ian Labatch in the Sports Writing category; Brenna Smith and Kayla LeBeau tied in the regional competition and competed at the state level in the Features Category; and Valerie Badger competed in the Editorial Writing category.

The PSPA regional competition is held once a year at various locations throughout the state. The state competition is always held at Pennsylvania State University and is sponsored by the Penn State Bellisario College of Communications.

