Gamble Twp., Pa. — Montoursville Area School District is hosting a series of informational sessions across the district to discuss various options for possible renovations to Loyalsock Valley and Lyter Elementary Schools.

Loyalsock Valley has not been renovated in 39 years, while Lyter has received no renovations in 24 years. Neither school features air conditioning.

Dan Taormina, high school principal and assistant superintendent for the district, attended the May 18 event to provide an overview of the various options presented by architecture firm Crabtree Rohrbach and Associates. He also took community questions.

Option 'zero'

The first option discussed was developed by school administrators and the board. Taormina referred to it as “option zero” or the “do nothing” plan.

Taormina said that “do nothing” was a bit of a misnomer as the plan would still cost the district $2 million to make necessary repairs and upgrades.

This plan includes replacing the electrical system, roof, clock and intercom system, water heater, fire alarm system, and casework for Loyalsock Valley.

Lyter would just receive a new fire alarm and clock and intercom systems.

This plan would include no tax increases.

One community member said he commended the district for developing a low-cost option.

Option 1

Option one, developed by Crabtree Rohrbach, would cost the district upwards of $18.1 million and includes comprehensive renovations and “minor” additions to Loyalsock Valley. Lyter Elementary would receive various mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades.

Loyalsock Valley would receive additions to the vestibule entrance and offices, including the guidance and nurse suites. Upgrades would include separating the parent pick-up and drop-off site from bus traffic as well as the expansion of the hard surface play area.

The schools would maintain the same grade configuration in this plan.

This plan would include a total millage increase of .63 mills spread over three years and $22.8 million of new debt for the school.

Option 2

Option two would cost upwards of $23.4 million. It would also include comprehensive renovations to Loyalsock Valley, but there would be other “major” additions to the school. Lyter would receive the same upgrades as the previous option.

The additions to Loyalsock Valley would include those in the previous option, as well as the construction of a new gymnasium, kitchen, and public restrooms.

Taormina said that Loyalsock Valley currently has a “multipurpose” room that acts as the gym and cafeteria for students.

This option would lead to a .85 millage tax increase spread over three years with $30.9 million in new debt for the district.

Option 3

Option three would cost upwards of $18.2 million. This plan would lead to the closure of Loyalsock Valley. All elementary students would attend Lyter, which would undergo comprehensive renovations and additions.

The additions to Lyter in this plan include adding new classrooms for both general use and special education. There would also be the construction of additional parking and on-site parent drop-off and pick-up locations.

This option would lead to a .63 millage tax increase spread over three years and $22.8 million in additional debt.

Taormina said that this plan would also include additional savings for the district that are estimated at $400,000 annually due to less spending on maintenance and utilities as well as staffing reductions.

Option 3 drew some concern from community members in attendance over the need to bus those students from the fringes of the district all the way to Lyter.

Some parents voiced concern over taking away the students' ability to either walk, or to be driven by a parent to Loyalsock Valley, saying, "It is something not to take away from them.”

Audience members could be heard saying “yes” in agreement.

One community member asked that if Loyalsock were to be closed, what would be done with the school?

“I imagine there would be an attempt to [sell], but several school buildings sit vacant for a long time,” Taormina said, “people aren’t jumping to buy schools.”

Taormina said that they would still have to maintain the property if the building wasn’t sold.

Options 4, 5, 6, 7

Taormina said that options four, five, six, and seven developed by Crabtree and Rohrbach have already been dismissed, as they either cost too much money or would alter the grade configuration of the district.

Option 8

Option eight would cost upwards of $10.2 million and involve replacing the entire HVAC system in both Loyalsock Valley and Lyter. This option would also include everything discussed in “option zero.”

This option would lead to a .27 millage increase over the next three years and $10.3 million in new debt.

One community member asked if they could use COVID funds for the new HVAC system.

Taormina said that those funds were used elsewhere. It was noted that they did manage to put a million dollars into capital reserve funds from COVID funding that would help pay for any of these options.

Another community member asked what the benefits of air conditioning were outside of comfort for staff and students?

Taormina said it’s for “air quality and comfort.”

Another attendee responded saying, “Just spending an hour in the [Loyalsock Valley] classrooms, it is hot. It humid. It is miserable. So to think that our children are trying to learn in an environment that is not conducive to learning, because they’re—you know—they’re sweaty and they’re gross, and some days are 90 degrees.”

“Lyter is the same,” Taormina said, “it bakes in there.”

The district will be hosting four additional information sessions on May 19, Plunketts Creek Fire Hall; May 20, Eldred Township Fire Hall; May 23, Loyalsock Valley Elementary; and May 25, Lyter Elementary. All sessions will be held at 7 p.m.

The district will also be hosting school tours sometime in June after the school year. Those interested in attending will need to register.

The board will be making a final decision on which direction the district will take in fall of 2022.

