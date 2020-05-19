Montoursville Area High School senior Alexandria McKenna is the winner of the 2020 Richard L. and Miriam L. Swan Mix Student Historian Award presented by the Thomas T. Taber Museum.

Her winning essay, "Thoughtful Contemplation that Historical Lycoming County Bands and Music Industries at the Taber Museum Inspired in Me," was chosen by a panel of educators as the best of a number of entries submitted by local seniors.

"For as long as I can remember, bands have been a large part of my life," McKenna wrote in her essay.

As a fifth grade student at C.E. McCall Middle School, McKenna joined concert band as a beginner flutist, which sparked her love of music.

"By the time I became a senior at Montoursville Area High School, I had performed with concert bands, the marching band, and the Lycoming County Band at several festivals," McKenna wrote.

McKenna became interested in Lycoming County's musical history after her social science teacher taught her class about Montoursville history. Topics included Adam Montour, Governor Shultz’s Mansion, and the Repasz Band.

"Not surprisingly, the part of the lecture concerning the Repasz Band piqued my interest. Since the subject was only briefly mentioned in class, I decided to visit the LCHS Thomas T. Taber Museum to learn more about the legacy of local bands," McKenna wrote.

Her essay describes the popularity of live instrumental music in Lycoming County during the 1800s and 1900s, as shown by Taber Museum exhibits.

"Bands were a highly demanded form of public entertainment and music industries were extremely prosperous for businessmen," McKenna wrote.

This writing competition invites Lycoming County high school seniors to submit an essay on an object, artifact, or an exhibit displayed at the Taber Museum and explain how the chosen historical subject relates to modern life. The winner of the competition receives a $500 prize.

The award presentation ordinarily occurs at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in April, but due to the Museum’s closure, the award cannot be made in person.

Alexandria is a senior at Montoursville Area High School. In the fall, she will be a Schreyer Honors College scholar at Penn State University (Main Campus) and will be majoring in Biology, with the goal of becoming a physician.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Alexandra," the Taber Museum said.

Read McKenna's full essay here.