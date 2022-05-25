Milton, Pa. — A social media post shared among several juveniles attending the Middle School in the Milton Area School district led to a reverse evacuation of the school on Wednesday.

In an action the district called "reverse activation protocol procedures," all children participating in end of the year outside activities were brought indoors for the remainder of the school day.

Administration issued a Security Alert, but school was dismissed at the regular time.

The post, shared last week, but reported to school and police officials on Wednesday, included an image of a gun. Police have identified and interviewed the student believed to have shared the photo of the gun, according to school officials.

In a letter to Milton families, the district wrote:

Dear Families,

Today at 12:45, leaders in the Milton Area School District were made aware of a social media post shared among several juveniles at the Middle School. That post included an image of a gun. While the post was shared last week, it was reported to school and police officials this afternoon.

In collaboration with School Resource Officers and the Milton Police Department, a full investigation was launched, including identifying and interviewing the student believed to have shared the picture of the gun on social media.

At this time, Milton Borough Police advised our Administrative Leaders to act in an abundance of caution and activate reverse evacuation protocol procedures. All children participating in end of the year outside activities were brought indoors for the remainder of the school day.

While Milton Borough Police are confident this threat has been neutralized, our school community is aware of the recent tragedy in Texas and is taking no chances to ensure our children are safe, as evidenced by the police presence at all campuses. Since our gun threat last week we have been in continual collaboration with the Milton Borough Police and have stepped up presence inside and outside of our schools.

Milton Borough Police are in cooperation with local law enforcement and will be on hand to assist with school dismissals, scheduled at regular dismissal times.

Milton Borough Police have the full cooperation of the Milton Area School District as this investigation continues.

Sincerely,

Dr. Cathy Keegan & Chief Curt Zettlemoyer

Nineteen students and two teachers were gunned down in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman, who was shot and killed by police in the school.

Tuesday's act of violence is the second-deadliest school shooting incident in the U.S., second to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT in December of 2012, that left 26 dead.

