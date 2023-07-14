Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is hosting a special Scout Ecology Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Marina near Sunbury.

The program will begin with a combined community service project of cleaning up trash and litter throughout the park as well as nearby riverbanks and other natural regions. After lunch, Scouts will rotate through eight stations designed to give them a better understanding of the ecology of our river, it's tributaries and the species that depend on these resources.

"This event is an exciting new way to engage local Scouts and units of all types about important issues involving the river basin," said Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. "I am an Eagle Scout and always appreciated Scouting's challenge to be clean and considerate in our outdoor exploits and to be conservation-minded. This event focuses on those themes from the Outdoor Code while helping Scouts work toward requirements of numerous merit badges and other awards."

The morning trash pickup service project will be conducted with assistance from the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project.

Scouts and units are expected to bring their own lunches. After lunch, Scouts will be broken up into groups and will rotate through the following stations:

Watershed/Enviroscape. A hands-on demonstration to illustrate topics of watersheds, water cycles and how pollution gets into waterways.

River Walk/Evidence of Pollution. An observational short hike and discussion about water quality indicators (looking for signs of different species, etc.)

Macroinvertebrate exploration. An in-water look for macroinvertebrates with brief overview on ID and their importance to water quality.

Hellbender study. A look at a specific species that is being impacted across our watershed, what is impacting its population and what is being done to protect it.

Overview of Local Fish Species. General ID, species info and discussion of important topics related to our fish.

Waterway Birds. General ID, birdwatching tips, talk about trends in species connected to waterways.

Mammals of the Watershed. A look at minks, beavers, muskrats, minks and other species directly connected to our waterways.

Leave No Trace. Education for Scouting.

Based on the programming, partials will be earned for a variety of different merit badges, including Soil & Water Conservation, Mammal Study, Fish & Wildlife Management, Insect Study, Bird Study, Nature, Reptile & Amphibian Study, Environmental Science and Sustainability.

At the event, Scouts will also receive Leave No Trace instruction as well as the Good Turn Conservation Award. Cub Scouts who participate in the morning service project (with parents present) can earn their Good Turn Project. The Scout Recruitment Area will have activities available for all ages all day, so please bring a friend or two (or more)!

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a packed lunch, plenty of water to drink, sunscreen and appropriate footwear (hiking, trash pickup and in-water exploration) and a change of clothing. Scouts will also need to bring Parts A & B of their medical form.

Spaces are limited for this free event and registration is required. Please fill out the following form to register your Scout or your unit as soon as possible.

If you have any questions about this program, please contact Riverkeeper John Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com.

To register, fill out the form on the Riverkeeper blog.

