Philadelphia, Pa. — Students across the country are stressing out over finals this week. If you're among them and happen to be browsing the internet instead of studying, here's a free tip courtesy of Mads Soegaard, Founder at the Interaction Design Foundation. All you need is a set of colored pens.

Instead of typing study notes and hoping to retain a sliver of vital information while studying, it's more effective to hand write notes using different colored pens. According to Soegaard, who specializes in designing accessible, effective online courses for self-paced study, using different colors increases the chances of remembering facts later.

Soegaard explains: "There’s a common misconception that taking down as much information as you can when studying is the best way to learn, and so many students opt for typing up their notes to write more with less effort and save some time. However, it’s much more effective to write down key points by hand using colored pens, highlighters, and sticky notes, as color works to boost our memory."

According to Soegaard, writing notes by hand forces the brain to process information in a more detailed manner than typing. It also forces selectiveness: someone writing by hand will likely choose important information to write while excluding less useful information.

Studies have shown that presenting information in different colors can help improve memory performance by up to 80 percent, and the brain processes images around 60,000 times more quickly than it can digest text. Every word is perceived as an individual image, forcing the brain to slow down to process each word.

Soegaard continues: "Using colored pens when writing keynotes allows us to see words as visual information rather than a block of text, which means we’re more likely to understand what we’re reading and can take in the information much faster than we could otherwise. As well as boosting our memory, color also helps to form associations between notes, as when you recall a fact linked to one shade, your brain will naturally start thinking of the other facts that share the same shade."

This color association trick can be further exploited by bringing items matching note colors to an exam. For example, wearing a bracelet, painting your nails, or bringing a pencil that matches the color of your essential notes can help your brain recall facts that have been written in that color.

This effect is achieved due to context-dependent memory, in which the brain links a current condition to a past instance of encountering the same information.

Soegaard says that some colors are more effective than others. "Colors invoke different reactions, and so it’s vital to choose attention-grabbing shades associated with importance - particularly warm shades like red, orange, and yellow. Picking contrasting colors can also help make information stand out more, so you may want to incorporate different sticky notes or highlighters for important points. However, make sure not to overload your notes, as making facts more distinctive is key."

Color hacks aren't the only way to take advantage of the wizardry of visual learning. Experts at the Interaction Design Foundation also recommend:

Use diagrams to link information. If you're staring at a wall of text and zoning out, it might be helpful to break down the wall and arrange the most relevant information into a diagram like a spider diagram, flowchart, or table. This can be combined with the color coordination tip.

Work in a well-lit room. Light can be a helpful context clue, just like colors. If your room is far darker than the classroom in which you'll be taking your exam, you may find it harder to recall information on exam day. It may also be wise to turn off visual distractions like your phone or TV.

Take a break every 30 minutes. Spending hours on end sitting around writing notes can actually reduce the odds that you remember the information you'll need to recall later. You lose an estimated 85% of what you read after the first 25 minutes because it's visually repetitive to keep powering through text. Step away for a little while to recharge and rest.

Soegaard warns that some people will benefit more from these tips than others. "If you’re someone with a preference for seeing and observing things in your day-to-day life - including pictures and written directions - you’re a visual learner, and you’ll struggle to retain information that’s just written down with no visual elements to trigger the memory."

Not everyone is a visual learner. If these tips aren't helping you cram for finals this week, maybe you should've started studying earlier so you could've developed a better strategy.

