Harrisburg, Pa. – Success is measured by more than standardized tests. The Future Ready PA index shows how students are progressing in their education.

Are Pa. kids "future ready?"

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) recently updated the Future Ready PA Index, the Wolf Administration's public dashboard for comprehensive student and school success data.

“The department launched Future Ready PA in 2018 as a tool to provide families, educators, employers, and communities with a more comprehensive look at how Pennsylvania schools are preparing students,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega.

“Success is measured by more than standardized tests. The index shows how all students, including historically underserved groups, are progressing in their education and learning the skills to be productive citizens of the Commonwealth," Ortega added.

“While a number of measures were impacted this year by mandated school closures and the suspension of statewide assessments, other key indicators have been updated and will serve as a useful tool for families, parents, and school communities,” he added.

The extended school closures did not affect: District Fast Facts, School Fast Facts and English Language Proficiency; these indicators will display school year 2019-20 data. Regular Attendance, Graduation Rate, and Postsecondary Transition to School, Military, and Work are considered lagging indicators, meaning data is collected at least one year prior to the reporting year. The attendance and graduation indicators will display 2018-19 data and the postsecondary transition indicator will display 2017-18 data.

The following indicators will remain unchanged, displaying 2018-19 data: PSSA, Keystone Exams, and other standardized tests; Rigorous Courses of Study; Career Standards Benchmark; and Industry-based Learning.

The Future Ready PA Index illustrates progress by both school and student groups - including economically disadvantaged students, English learners, students receiving special education services, and racial and ethnic groups. It is designed to be simple to understand, with a color-coded system that demonstrates progress in the categories of student academic performance, student progress with on-track measures, and whether students are ready for college or a career after graduating.

The Fall 2020 Future Ready PA Index is available here.