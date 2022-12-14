Mansfield, Pa. — Mansfield University kicked off the opening of its Autism Resource Center with a number of activities in September.

The center invited nearby special education classes to visit. Classes from surrounding schools toured the facility and participated in a variety of sensory activities.

Students enjoyed making stress balls, washing toy cars, painting, making sensory bins, and making DIY play-doh. In October, students participated in Halloween-themed activities including pumpkin decorating.

Jack Berkenstock of the Bodhana Group also hosted two therapeutic game training days to help educators develop strategies for using games to help students with disabilities.

In late November, the Center held an indoor sensory carnival. The carnival included balloon basketball and other activities that allowed children to interact socially and interact with different textures and sounds. The event was sponsored by the Mansfield women's basketball team.

Mansfield students in the exceptionalities program who helped with the fall activities were: Alivia Paeglow of Albany, New York; Kaleigh Akins of Waverly, New York; Jordan Miller of Davidsville; and Sydney Tubbs of Wellsboro.

The center, located on campus in Retan 205E, will host a series of teacher development trainings beginning in January for aspiring or current educators to create a better understanding of inclusive practices, behavior data collection, and behavior intervention.

When classes resume, operating hours of the Autism Resource Center will be posted. If an earlier appointment is needed, contact Polly at apolly@mansfield.edu.

During operating hours, the Autism Resource Center will be open to the public as a sort of library. People can borrow books, assistive technology, sensory materials, and games for special needs kids. Parent training classes are still being developed.

