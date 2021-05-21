Mansfield, Pa. - The Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute will host a police-community forum on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. in Allen Hall.

The forum will provide an opportunity for the public and police to share ideas, concerns, and recommendations for improving the relationship between community police and the citizens they serve.

The event features local community leaders, law enforcement professionals, and university representatives.

Panelists and moderators involved in the forum include:

Scott Henry - Mansfield University Chief of Police and Director of the Mansfield University Police Academy

- Mansfield University Chief of Police and Director of the Mansfield University Police Academy Erick Coolidge - Tioga County Commissioner and member of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission

- Tioga County Commissioner and member of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission Dan Selekman - Lieutenant (retired), Wilmington Delaware Police Department and Community Policing Expert

- Lieutenant (retired), Wilmington Delaware Police Department and Community Policing Expert Jim Bodine - Chief of Wellsboro Police Department

- Chief of Wellsboro Police Department Will Schlosser - Council member of Mansfield Borough Council

- Council member of Mansfield Borough Council Mel Chambliss - Chief Diversity Officer at Alfred State College (N.Y.) Police Academy

Moderators:

Kim Shelton - TRIO Director at Mansfield University

- TRIO Director at Mansfield University Nichole Book - Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Council at Mansfield University

The in-person event is open to the public and will take place in 104 Allen Hall on campus from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees must follow all Mansfield University Covid-19 Health & Safety guidelines including masking for individuals not fully vaccinated.

