Mansfield -- The Mansfield University Admissions Office will offer visit opportunities for prospective students and their families due to increased interest in on-campus visit programming.

The university will host Visit Days on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Mansfield University hopes that the events will provide students an opportunity to explore campus and learn more about the benefits of a Mansfield University education.

The day includes an Admissions presentation, a campus tour, opportunities to meet with faculty and explore majors of interest, lunch, a financial aid presentation, and a chance to meet with current MU students. Check-in for the Visit Days begins at 9 a.m. at Straughn Auditorium.

Mansfield University will also host a Health Sciences Open House at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 10 a.m. The Open House allows interested students to learn more about Mansfield University's health sciences programs, tour the Sayre campus facilities, and meet with faculty and admissions representatives. Health Sciences programs at Mansfield University's Sayre campus include Nursing, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care.

In addition to visit programs, individual visits for prospective students are offered Monday through Friday. Tours begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance.

Reservations and more information for Visit Days, Open Houses, and individual visits is available online at mansfield.edu/visit, by phone at (570) 662-4243, or through email at admissions@mansfield.edu.

All visitors are expected to follow Mansfield University's Health & Safety Plan available at mansfield.edu/health.

Mansfield University offers a test-optional application process, meaning students may choose to submit SAT/ACT test scores if they have them, but applications from students without test scores will also be considered. An easy online application is available at mansfield.edu/apply.