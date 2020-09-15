Mansfield, Pa. -- Mansfield University has seen a second consecutive year of enrollment growth, seeing a 7.8% jump in total headcount enrollment for the fall 2020 semester compared to the fall 2019 semester. Overall headcount enrollment at Mansfield University has grown 9.5% since Fall 2018, the largest two-year increase for the State System University.

"Growth in our enrollment during a pandemic reflects the hard work our students, faculty, and staff have accomplished over this past year," said Mansfield University President Dr. Charles Patterson. "Our students are resilient and Mansfield University is still proving to be an accessible and affordable option for the region and the state."

The total headcount for fall 2020 is 1792, compared to the fall 2019 headcount of 1663. The university's enrollment growth builds on the momentum established in fall 2019 and spring 2020, when the university's enrollment also increased.

The total number of returning students at Mansfield University saw a 10% increase in fall 2020 over the previous year's returning student figure.

While the fall semester is just beginning, preparation is already underway for spring. Registration for spring classes begins in mid-October. Classes will continue to be offered both online and face-to-face, with the spring 2021 semester set to begin February 1, 2021.