Mansfield, Pa. – Mansfield University is now offering in-person campus visits for prospective students and their families Monday through Saturday with 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting time slots. Reservations are required.

Each visit includes an individual session with an Admissions counselor, guided tour of campus, and a meeting with a faculty member in the academic program of interest if available.

"We're thrilled to have our popular on-campus visits return in a way that promotes the safety of visitors as well as our campus community" said Rachel Green, Director of Admissions at Mansfield University.

"Stepping foot on campus and having a personal connection with faculty and the Admissions team continues to be one of the best ways to envision a future at Mansfield University."

Students and families interested in only the campus tour can contact Admissions for available times.

Each visiting group is limited to the student and up to four guests with temperature checks taken upon entry. Prospective students and their guests must follow all campus health and safety guidelines including indoor and outdoor masking, social distancing, and hand washing.

Registration and more information for the on-campus visits is available online at admissions.mansfield.edu or by calling 1 (800) 577-6826.

Students can also explore Mansfield University virtually through an interactive 360 tour, meeting with an admissions counselor on Zoom, and more at mansfield.edu/visit.

Applications for the Fall 2021 semester are still being accepted at mansfield.edu/apply. Mansfield University is proud to offer an SAT/ACT test-optional applications process.