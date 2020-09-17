Mansfield, Pa. -- When Olivia Wagner (New Cumberland, Pa. / Cedar Cliff) joined the Mansfield Mountaineer field hockey program as a rookie in 2019, the Mounties were coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons and the future looked bright.

The Mountaineers had building blocks in place to take the next leap into National contentions. Returning to the starting lineup were two future All-Americans and six seniors that had helped two-time PSAC Coach of the Year Brittany Hansrote build the program from the ground up.

Although the cornerstones to the program were all returning, it was going to take several newcomers to step up if the Mounties wanted to accomplish their goals and reach the postseason for the first time since 2010. Wagner, along with the entire 2019 freshman class, would succeed.

The New Cumberland, Pa. native checked into all 19 games with the Mountaineer second unit, scoring three goals in 326 minutes. Wagner made the best of her opportunity, connecting on 50 percent of her shot on goal attempts, while scoring the game-winner against Bloomsburg to secure her team a spot in the conference postseason for the first time in a decade. The goal came in the 55th minute in a 4-3 victory, notching the most wins in a season since 2001.

A biology major, Wagner earned PSAC Scholar-Athlete as a freshman.

Read the story of the rising sophomore in her own words, as she describes how the unprecedented start to her career has affected her and her teammates.

What has field hockey meant to you?

A: Field hockey is my passion, it has been a huge part of my life ever since I was young. I love having the opportunity to train and compete with and against some of my best friends. I thrive off of the competition and the hardships the game brings.

How have sports helped you grow into the person you have become?

A: Field hockey is a game of failure, it consistently gives me the opportunity to learn from my mistakes. Mistakes have helped me grow as an individual on and off the field. When something doesn't go my way, I adapt and keep moving forward because the most important play is the next one. I've learned leadership, determination, and communication skills mostly because of field hockey.

How has not playing sports during these difficult times been for you?

A: Not having sports has given me a lot of extra time that I have been using for self-improvement as an athlete and a person. I've been trying to keep a positive outlook by adapting to the situation instead of being frustrated with it. While this unprecedented time has been difficult, it motivates me even more for the next opportunity my team and I get to compete.

What quote inspires you and is preparing you for a return-to-sports in your life?

A: "The will to succeed is important, but what's more important is the will to prepare." – Bobby Knight

As a team leader, what message have you given to the team, especially the young players, during this time?

A: This pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but I try to remind my teammates that this pause is also an opportunity for us to get better. If we all continue to work on and improve our individual weaknesses while maintaining our strengths, the collective individual efforts will benefit the team when we are able to get back together. This is also a time for us to get organized and prepared in our classes before practices start and the season begins.