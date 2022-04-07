Mansfield, Pa. -- A $126,000 grant from the AllOne Foundation will help Mansfield University develop an Autism Resource Center on campus.

Located in the Retan Center building, the Autism Resource Center will enhance training opportunities for Mansfield students and will be a resource for families, educators, and agencies in the region, according to a Mansfield University press release.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to develop the Autism Resource Center at Mansfield University" said Dr. Bashar Hanna, interim president of Mansfield University.

"This crucial resource will further equip MU students with the skills and education required to positively impact individuals with autism," he continued. "The Center will also greatly benefit people in our region and our community partners."

The Center will provide additional educational and experiential opportunities for Mansfield University students. MU staff will design training modules specifically for first responders in partnership with the MU Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI), the University said.

The Center will also offer social skills instruction for local high school age students and provide additional training for MU faculty and staff along with local agencies.

The development of a lending library at the Autism Resource Center will make materials available to local school districts and parents.

"I am very appreciative of AllOne Foundation's support of this initiative," said Dr. Alison Polly, assistant professor of education and special education. "I look forward to a service which will help our local families and school districts connect to and coordinate services for individuals with autism."

The grant was developed as a collaborative effort between the Mansfield University Departments of Special Education, Education, Sociology, Social Work, and Psychology.



