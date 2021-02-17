Mansfield, Pa. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mansfield University Athletic Communication Office has assigned each day to honor a Black student who has left a lasting impact on the Athletic Department and the University as a whole. On February 16, the University celebrated the legend of Leonard D. "Lenny" Givens.

Native of Elmira, N.Y., ­­Lenny was the first great Black Mountaineer football player, earning a position on the starting offensive line from 1961-64. During his senior season in 1964, Givens was the only Mountaineer player - and Mansfield's first Black football player - to earn All-PSAC honors in an era when the All-PSAC team was selected from all the teams in the conference, not just on a divisional format.

Lenny, a 205-pound senior, was the leader on the offense and defensive line that was a key component of the success Mansfield State achieved in ’64 that led them to a 3rd-place finish in the highly talented State Conference.

“We would have to set our lineman on a game-by-game bases,” Mansfield State football coach Robert “Tut” Moore said. “One week we’d have Lenny at guard, the next at tackle. If he could have stayed at guard all the time, I think Lenny would have been one of those rare, two-time All-State College selections.”

“Lenny was a team player all the way. One of the most coachable players I’ve had in my 23 years of coaching. I can say honestly that Lenny is among the finest offensive guards I have ever coached.” Moore added.

Givens was also a standout on the baseball field all four years he attended Mansfield starting as a catcher, outfielder, and pitcher. After graduating in 1965, Givens went on to earn his law degree from Howard University in 1971. Givens has enjoyed an exceptional career as a lawyer in Detroit specializing in labor law and continues to be highly respected and recognized as a jurist as well as for his civic contributions to this day.

To read more about Lenny’s accomplishments throughout his career, visit his firm’s website.

“Leonard is an expert on issues pertaining to the Fair Labor Standards Act and ERISA, retiree issues and has acted as an arbitrator in both employment and labor contract cases,” Miller Canfield added. “He represents K-12 school districts, community colleges and universities in all employer/employee matters as well as issues pertaining to student governance.”