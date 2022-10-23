Mansfield, Pa. — Mansfield University is hosting a spooky concert next Sunday, featuring a mix of classical music, folks songs, and modern tunes.

The Rev. Edward Erb and Dr. James Reifinger will present the organ recital in Steadman Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

"A Halloween Celebration" will feature the pipe organ and vocal selections on the Halloween theme presented by students. There will also be a Halloween costume contest.

The Rev'd Edward K. Erb currently serves as Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wellsboro, and Dr. James Reifinger, a new Mansfield faculty member, leads the Music Education program and serves as the university organist. There will be presentations by Mansfield students: Jennifer Andrianos, Nicole Orlando, Cody Ranck, and Jessica Strouse.

The program includes:

Toccata & Fugue in D minor and Toccata and Fugue in A Minor by J.S. Bach

"Kyrie" from Requiem by Maurice Durufle

Adagio by Samuel Barber

The Cat Duet by Gioachino Rossini

The Monster Mash by Bobby 'Boris' Pickett

The Ghost of John, a folk song

The free concert will continue a campaign to raise money for repairs to the 1970 Moller pipe organ.

