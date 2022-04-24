Mansfield, Pa. — Mansfield University hosted its first Giving Day in April, raising more than $105,000 in 24 hours.

The Giving Day was held from Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. to Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. to support MU academic and athletic scholarships.

"As president, it is wonderful to see these results and how our donors helped make this event a success," said Interim President Bashar Hanna. "While we're always grateful for the financial support our donors so generously provide, the purpose of this event was to generate participation and inspire alumni and supporters to come together in supporting our students."

While checks and other gifts continue to come in, as of April 8, the University officially raised over $105,168 during this fundraiser to support scholarships for Mansfield University students. This marks the largest dollar amount raised during a single university event, helping MU substantially exceed its initial $25,000-dollar goal for the campaign.

"Our donors did not disappoint," Hanna added. "We asked them to go 'All-In' and demonstrate the exponential impact giving in numbers has on all students, and they did just that. Each gift, no matter the size, makes a difference in the lives of our students, when and where it is needed most."

Throughout the Giving Day, various challenges were announced, with donors having an opportunity to unlock additional support. The Family of Howard & Olynda (Chaffee) '57 Smith issued a challenge supporting academic scholarships for concert choir students to the tune of $10,000.

Sig Tau Gamma Gamma Alpha Alumni Association also cast their support with $10,000 earmarked for student organizations at Mansfield to enhance student opportunities and leadership development.

Interim President Hanna and his administrative team generated participation from alumni who graduated within the past 10 years. Multiple Mansfield Alumni launched additional challenges and matches during the campaign.

The April Giving Day raised more than five times the amount of Mansfield's successful Giving Tuesday campaign held in November.

"This is the momentum we anticipated," explained Casey Wood, Mansfield University executive director of advancement. "We look forward to capitalizing on this great achievement as we continue to support our advancement operations for the benefit of MU students."

The Giving Day also celebrated the University's partnership with the community. Nine local businesses offered community discounts and promotions during Giving Day.

The participating businesses included Night & Day Coffee Cafe, Conspiracy Coffee, Papa V's Pizzeria, Sara Jo's Stop and Go (SUBWAY), Sara Jo's Stop and Go (Yogurt Station), LIL Half Pint, Yorkholo Brewing Company & Eatery, Thin Line Tavern, and Hotties Hot off the Grill. This opportunity was made possible through a partnership with the Mansfield University Alumni Association.

Local band Chasing Rabbits, featuring MU alums Jude Noldy '98 and Lori Barrett '86, performed a free concert at Straughn Auditorium to celebrate Giving Day.

Anyone who did not have a chance to make a gift during Giving Day can always make a gift to support Mansfield University students at give.mansfield.edu.

