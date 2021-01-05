Mansfield, Pa. – Two Mansfield University Music Department professors were honored with prestigious awards from the Korean American University Professors Association (KAUPA).

Dr. Eun-Joo Kwak, Associate Professor of Piano, won the KAUPA Best Research Award for her Debussy Compact Disc release. Passionate about French pianism, Dr. Kwak recorded and released a performance CD of Claude Debussy's entire volume of Préludes Book II last year.

The CD and a research article were presented at the World Piano Teachers Association annual conference in Serbia in July 2020 and were also featured in the KAUPA newsletter in the same month.

Dr. Youngsuck Kim, Professor of Voice, won the KAUPA Best Columnist Award. For the last two years, Professor Kim contributed to the New York Korea Times, Philadelphia Korean Weekly News, Seattle Media Hankook, and Music Choonchoo Magazine in Korea, writing about the lives of Mahler, Schumann, Verdi, Wagner, and Leonardo da Vinci.

Founded in 1986, the Korean American University Professors Association is a nonprofit organization consisting of Korean-descendant professors in North America with the common interest of promoting the betterment of society through their talents and expertise. The missions of KAUPA are: encourage and facilitate academic research and scholarly cooperation among members; facilitate academic and social exchanges of scholars between North America and Korea; sponsor programs for its members; and award scholarships to Korean American and Korean Canadian students.

Upon a recommendation and selection process by the Honors and Awards Committee, KAUPA granted 12 annual awards to 28 members in Leadership, Academic Research, Service, Mentoring, and Sponsorship among over 4,000 members in the USA and Canada.