Mansfield, Pa. – Throughout October, the Mansfield University sprint football team has been cooperating with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and bring attention to different types of cancers that need funding to help develop treatments and establish preventive measures. In place of the annual Homecoming game, the team will instead participate in a cancer walk around the MU campus at the end of the month.

"MU football is honored to partner with the American Cancer Society," head coach John Evans said. "We have all been touched by cancer. Having our student athletes exposed to the educational piece is an added bonus. We hope we will have a lot of support for the cancer walk."

The Mounties kicked off the campaign on Wednesday, October 7 by inviting Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Kristen Long to speak with the team, educating the student-athletes and coaching staff on the American Cancer Society and more.

"Early detection, screenings and treatment has been down due to COVID-19," Dr. Long told the team. "Cancer hasn't stopped, and we need to get that message out there."

"We are honored to have the expertise of Dr. Kristen Long speak to the team on some different cancers. Dr. Long is an Asst. Professor of Biology who currently is conducting pancreatic cancer research. She also is working closely with the American Cancer Society on special projects."

Each week the team wears a different color that represents a different form of cancer and will post messages on social media about where the public can donate and find more information about that specific cancer. Sprint football student-athletes will also share messages about how cancer has impacted them and why it is important to raise awareness and support the fight against the disease.

"Our world has changed so much, but cancer hasn't stopped and neither does the research to find treatments," Assistant coach Thomas Puleo added.