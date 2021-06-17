Mansfield, Pa. - Mansfield University was one of just 26 respiratory care educational programs in the United States to receive the President's Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC).

The national award recognizes the Mansfield University-Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Respiratory Therapy program's effectiveness and success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.

The Mansfield University Respiratory Therapy program is a four-year bachelor of science degree program in collaboration with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

Students spend their first two years on the Mansfield campus completing program prerequisites and general education courses before taking classroom and clinic courses at Robert Packer Hospital. Students also receive clinical experience in assignments with regional healthcare providers.

"Mansfield University and Guthrie's dedication to high-quality education and our outstanding respiratory care faculty and respiratory therapy staff throughout all our clinical affiliates made this award possible" explained Sheila Merrill, program director for the School of Respiratory Therapy at Mansfield University.

"Respiratory Therapists are an integral part of the healthcare team working with both the nurses and physicians every day to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. Our primary goal is to educate students, so they serve as outstanding clinicians when they graduate," Merrill said.

The program has achieved a 100% credentialing success rate for graduates to become Registered Respiratory Therapists. The MU Respiratory Therapy program is nationally accredited by CoARC.

"We are very proud of our medical educators and students, said Dr. James Walsh, program medical director. "The respiratory therapy program exemplifies the strong commitment to educational excellence. Our respiratory therapy educators are committed to developing outstanding practitioners who make essential contributions to the healthcare teams in our region."