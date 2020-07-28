Mansfield, Pa. -- Ten Mansfield University students became Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians this July, prepared to help parents and guardians safely install child safety seats. Beyond that, these students also can advocate for child safety in communities and in front of legislators.

The National Standardized Certification Course course ran from July 20 through July 23 at the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI). The course is designed to educate participants to become a Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician.

Topics covered include the importance and need for child passenger safety programs, relevant federal legislation and safety standards, crash dynamics, vehicle occupant protection systems, selection and use of child restraint systems, correct installation of child restraints, misuse and compatibility issues, safety in other vehicles, and other considerations related to child passenger safety.

The class concluded with a car seat safety check held at the Mansfield Fire Department in downtown Mansfield.

Having earned their certifications, the technicians will return to their communities to serve as a valuable resource to ensure the safety of children and ease the worries of their parents.