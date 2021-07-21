Mansfield, Pa. -- With a sold-out day and sponsorships by alumni and local businesses, the Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing broke records by raising over $15,000 for the Mansfield University football program this year. Golfers including Mansfield football alumni and friends of the program gathered at Corey Creek Golf Club on July 10 to celebrate what it means to be a Mountaineer.

The event, named in honor of longtime assistant football coach Steve Zegalia, is organized by Mountaineer football alumni with support from Mansfield University.

“The Mansfield football family that partakes in this event year in and year out has truly become my extended family” said Rocco Zegalia, son of Steve Zegalia. “This tournament allows for my dad’s legacy as a coach at Mansfield University to continue, and I am grateful that we are able to support the Mansfield football program in his honor.”

All 36 available golf foursome slots sold out in just 82 minutes when online registration went live in March, marking the first full sellout and largest number of golfers ever attending the event. 140 golfers participated with more than a dozen non-golfer registrants joining the event.

“The camaraderie between all eras of MU football is incredible” explained Mansfield head sprint football coach John Evans. “I can’t thank this group enough for their continued support of our program. It is a true honor to be part of this large fraternity”

Registration, donations, and other fundraisers brought in a record $15,000 directly to Mansfield University in support of the football program. Gifts to the Zegalia Golf Outing and MU football are still being accepted through the University Advancement Office and can be made online at gomounties.com/zegalia or by calling (888) 305-6505.

The golf competition pivoted to a nine-hole tournament due to the extreme rain Friday night that made the back nine of Corey Creek Golf Club unplayable.

The team of Chet Nebrotski, Dave Snitger, Guy Smith, and Jerry Wood won the golf outing with a 9-hole score of 30. Michael Collier, Charlie Phillips, and Tim Kelleher came in second with a 31. Three teams tied for third place with a 32.

The 2021 Zegalia Golf Outing was presented by Blaise Alexander Mansfield Dealerships. Additional sponsors of the event included ExPutt, Pursell Storage Co./MiBox, Ava Security, McDonald’s of Mansfield, Mansfield VFW Post 6757, and the Hillside Rod & Gun Club. Two dozen hole sponsorships were also donated by alumni, friends of the program, and local businesses.

Next year's Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing is set for Saturday, July 9, 2022. Online registration will be available in the spring.