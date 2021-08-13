Mansfield, Pa. - A group of Mansfield University students placed top 5 nationally in the CSBS Community Bank Case Study Competition for the second consecutive year.

Cse studies examine what community banks have done to adapt to the pandemic, and promote diversity, inclusion, and economic fairness.

The team includes Jonah Brandt (Towanda, Pa.), Aaron Butters (Troy, Pa.), Sarah Hart (Wellsboro, Pa.), and Anthony Mastroianni (Tunkhannock, Pa.) and is advised by business administration faculty Atika Benaddi, Xiaoxuan Ji, and Xia Zhou. The team worked closely with C&N Bank on the case.

The five finalists were Mansfield University, Mississippi State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, The University of Tennessee at Martin, and the University of Arkansas.

"We've been extremely impressed by the care and thoughtfulness with which these teams prepared their case studies," said CSBS Executive Vice President Jim Cooper. "Their work has produced a variety of interesting insights into how banks navigated two of the most important developments of the past year."

CSBS received submissions from colleges and universities across the country. The Case Study Competition, now in its seventh year, is open to undergraduate students in all fields of study as an opportunity to gain valuable first-hand knowledge of the banking industry. The finalists advanced through two rounds of judging and an original pool of 35 participating teams representing 29 universities.