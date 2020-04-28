Mansfield, Pa. -- The Mountie Awards, recognition of Mansfield athletes by the University's Mountaineer Athletic Department, are an annual celebration of achievement in athletics. The department recognizings team MVP and MIPs, Fall and Winter Athletes of the Year, and Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

This year, in addition to moving the award ceremony to a virtual platform, the department added a new series of awards called "Creed" Awards. The four pillars of the Creed Awards recognize the value of an athlete's character, scholarship, culture, and service.

Creed Award winners

"Character as the essential, Scholarship as the means, Culture as the enrichment, and Service as the end of all worthy endeavors."

Character: Sprint football's D.J. McLean battled to return from season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons and leaves Mansfield with multiple receiving records. McLean was a team captain, member of the unity council, and a volunteer for all of the team's community service events. He worked two jobs during his time at Mansfield, delivering pizza for Pizza Hut and working the overnight shift helping children with intellectual disabilities at Martha Lloyd School.

Scholarship: Field hockey's Caitlin Beauduy has a cumulative GPA of a 4.0 and is a cell and molecular biology major on the pre-med track. Beauduy was a team captain on the field hockey's first playoff team since 2010. The junior is a member of SAAC and is studying for and taking the MCAT while at MU.

Culture: Softball's Deshae Jones has dedicated her Mountaineer career to helping others, while showcasing an outstanding GPA as a graphic design major. This winter, Jones created the logo for the department's "Souls for Soles" campaign, where the athletic department donated refurbished shoes to countries in need.

Service: Women's soccer's Chelsea Thomas served as the student trustee for the last two years, was the President of Colleges against Cancer - the group which organizes Relay for Life on Campus – while maintaining a 4.0 GPA as a business marketing and management major. Chelsea is known for her dedication for not only the athletic department, but the entire Mansfield community.

The virtual Mountie Awards show aired Wednesday, April 22. Watch it here.