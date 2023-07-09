Mansfield, Pa. — A 1987 graduate from Mansfield University is enjoying both nostalgia and a new job in a cheerful return to the campus. Though the campus is now called Commonwealth University-Mansfield, the Mountie spirit is the same as always.

Dave Donlick, who earned a bachelor's in speech and communications at the University, recently joined the staff as director of alumni and employer engagement.

Donlick started in his new role on June 5 and his office is located in Alumni Hall G4. He brings years of experience from the commercial insurance industry holding a variety of positions in underwriting, marketing, and management. He also served on the Mansfield Alumni Board and was a member of the Board's Executive Committee.

In his new role, Donlick is responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and enhancing employer connections with current students by working closely with the rest of the alumni and professional engagement team at Mansfield.

Donlick's wife, Doreen (McElroy) Donlick, also is a 1987 graduate of Mansfield.

"It is great to be back to where it all started," Donlick said. "I have come full circle and can honestly say, 'Once a Mountie, always a Mountie!'"

