Lewisburg, Pa. -- Are you looking to participate in community groups this winter? Several libraries are coming together to offer February programming.

The Union County Library System—The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton—is hosting the following events in February 2022. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit the UCLS website at www.UnionCountyLibraries.org.

Please note that all three Union County Libraries will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 to observe President’s Day.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult programs:

Valentine’s Heart Sign Take-Home Craft: Tuesday, February 8 During Library Hours

Decorate your house this Valentine's Day with a cute and easy DIY heart sign. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up popsicle sticks, beads, and directions. Available while supplies last.

Mahjong Club: Tuesday, February 1, 8, 15 & 22 - 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Meet Libby the Library Reading App: Monday, February 7 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App. Register to attend by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

All Things Books Facebook Group: Ongoing

Join the Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks

Teen Book Club:

Teen Readers Club: Saturday, February 5 – 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then come join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month’s the group will chat about These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

Children's programs:

Baby Storytime: Friday, February 4, 11, 18, & 25 – 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Toddler Storytime: Wednesday, February 2, 9, 16, & 23 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Preschool Storytime: Tuesday, February 1, 8, 15, & 22 – 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Valentine’s Make and Take Craft: February 10, 11, & 12 – During Library Hours on February 10 & 11. Between 9:30 and Noon on February 12

Stop by the library and create a special valentine to take home. For ages 6 and up.

Valentine’s Day Program: Monday, February 14 – 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the library! Play games and enjoy other themed activities. Register to attend by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Lego Night: Tuesday, February 22 – 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages:

Herr Book Nook Sale: Saturday, February 12 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bag a book bargain! Fill a bag for a suggested donation of $10.

Blind Date with a Book: Month of February – During Library Hours

The library is hooking you up with a blind date for Valentine’s Day. Pick up a wrapped mystery book during library hours and discover a new genre, author, or series. For all ages.

Love Your Library Coloring Contest: Month of February

Show off your coloring skills for the chance to win a gift card! Children and adults can stop by the library to pick up a coloring sheet. Entries are due by Monday, February 28. A winner will be chosen on Tuesday, March 1. One adult winner will receive a gift card to DC Coffee in Mifflinburg and one child winner will receive a gift card to Hoopla's Family Fun Center in Shamokin Dam.

Monthly STEM Activity: During Library Hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/teen programs:

Love Your Library Take-Home Activity Bag: Month of February – During Library Hours

Strengthen your mind with an adult activity bag. Games and prizes included!

The Future Starts Here: Open Hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Future Starts Here Program helps participants learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with FREE one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. Enhance your employment opportunities! For more information call the library at (570) 966-0831.

Special Stitches Group: Wednesdays – 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Novel Thoughts Book Club: Thursday, February 3– 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Engineer's Wife by Tracey Enerson Wood. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Video Games and Mini Robots – Teen Program: Monday, February 7 – 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Make new friends at the teen space while playing video games and making mini moving paper robots. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Love Your Laptop: Monday, February 14 – During Library Hours

Come to the library and learn the basic features and uses of your laptop. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Anti-Valentine’s Day – Teen Program: Monday, February 14 – 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Join other teens for games and activities that are the opposite of Valentine's Day! Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Meet Libby the Library Reading App: Thursday, February 17 – 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from the digital library using the Libby App. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Dungeons and Dragons For Beginners: Monday, February 28 – 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Teens learn the basic rules, roles and character design of Dungeons and Dragons. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Children's programs:

Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime: Wednesdays, February 2, 9, 16, & 23 – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

Register to attend by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Game Time: Thursday, February 10 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Take part in a Mario Kart Tournament and play board games with other kids. Meet in the Teen Space. For children in grades 3-5. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Valentine’s Craft: Saturday, February 12 – 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Make a special Valentine’s craft at the library. For children in grades K-5. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Engineering Club: Strawbees Building: Thursday, February 24 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meets the last Thursday of each month

Engineer a creation out of straws and other building materials. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Library

Adult programs:

Meet Libby the Library Reading App: Thursday, February 3 – 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Mahjong: Friday, February 4 & 18– 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Readers: Thursday, February 10 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow booklovers as they discuss Wicked Appetite by Janet Evanovich. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Learn to Crochet: Saturday, February 12 – 10:00 a.m. – Noon, Second Saturday of the Month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

The Art of Cooking with Friends: Thursday, February 24 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fourth Thursday of the Month

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with good food and friends! Find a Chinese recipe you’ve never made before from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Children's programs:

Craft of the Month – Pizza My Heart Magnet: February – During Library Hours

Children are welcome to come to the library to pick up a take home Valentine Magnet craft kit. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

Preschool Story and Activity Time!: Tuesday, February 1, 8, 15, & 22 - 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join each week for an in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested "getting ready for kindergarten" activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling (570) 922-4773 or registering online.

Leap in to Science: Balance Workshop: Tuesday, February 22 – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Children explore the concept of balance by listening to a story, balancing with their bodies, and creating balanced structures on simple teeter-totters. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling (570) 922-4773 or registering online.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, February 26 – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their books to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.