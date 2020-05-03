Williamsport -- Lycoming College's student-staff has published 2020's edition of The Tributary, the school's annual literary journal. The professionally-bound journal features prose, poetry, and art from over 20 different Lycoming students.

The journal is run entirely by students, with minimal supervision by G.W. Hawkes, Ph.D., professor of English and creative writing at Lycoming College.

For the 2020 issue, the editing staff was as follows:

Sam Rutan ’21 (South Williamsport, Pa. - creative writing major), managing and layout editor

Catherine Carmody ’20 (Harleysville, Pa. - creative writing major), prose editor

Megan Friedline ’20 (Boswell, Pa. - anthropology major, entrepreneurship and English minor), prose editor

Boone Jenkins ’20 (Williamsport - psychology major), poetry editor

Samuel Novoa ’20 (Byram Township, N.J. - creative writing major, film studies minor), poetry editor

Rebekah Groff ’21 (Reading, Pa. - creative writing major, photography minor), art editor

Any work submitted by the staff was reviewed by the other members.

“We got a lot of great submissions, and I speak for my staff when I say we had a tough time deciding what made the cut and what didn’t,” said Rutan. “Overall, I’m honored to have been a part of it.”

The Tributary also awards prizes to the top submissions in prose, poetry - which is decided on by the faculty - and art - judged by the publication’s staff. This year, the prize for prose will go to Allison Lax '21 (Williamsport - creative writing major) for “Bells in the Smoke.” The prize for poetry will go to Novoa for “My Father’s Hands: An Album,” and the prize for art will go to Hope Nemceff '20 (Phoenixville, Pa. - art major, 2D animation minor) for “Dream.”

"The Tributary, now in business for 30 years, is the one place for our students to share their creative endeavors -- fiction, poetry, nonfiction, photography, art — entirely run by students,” said Hawkes. “Add your voice to the others."

Working on The Tributary helps students learn crucial lessons about deadlines and teamwork. Many creative writing majors also keep a copy of the journal as a memento.

The James and Emily Douthat Endowed Fund for Student Publications underwrites the publication of the journal.