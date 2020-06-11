Williamsport -- The American Philosophical Society’s David Center for the American Revolution has named Christopher Pearl, Ph.D., associate professor of history and co-coordinator of American studies at Lycoming College, its inaugural resident research fellow, enabling him to conduct research for his upcoming book about the creation of executive power during the American Revolutionary War.

The David Center for the American Revolution supports scholarship on the American Revolution and champions the active engagement of scholars, educators, and the general public. As a David Center Fellow, Pearl joins an esteemed group of scholars who have gone on to write hundreds of dissertations, academic articles, papers, and books about the American Revolution and Founding Era.

Pearl will receive financial support to help defray the costs of living and working in Philadelphia, where he will reside for one month during the spring of 2021 while he continues the research for his book, tentatively titled The War Executives: Debating and Creating Executive Power during the American Revolutionary War.

“This fellowship acknowledges the importance of understanding and documenting American executive power, and I’m honored to be one of the inaugural research fellows and contributing to this important component of American history,” said Pearl.

Pearl joined Lycoming College in 2013. His teaching interests center on the political, religious, social, and legal history of America to 1877, and his research addresses salient questions related to local governance, British imperial politics, and state formation during the American Revolution. Pearl’s previous book project, Conceived in Crisis: The Revolutionary Creation of an American State, was recently published by the University of Virginia Press.