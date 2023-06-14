Williamsport, Pa. — Patrons of the Lycoming County Library System can now enjoy access to comics, graphic novels, and manga through an online platform called Comics Plus.

The Comics Plus platform offers access to over 20,000 titles to users with a card from a participating library. The comics can be accessed by smartphone, tablet, or web browser.

There are three access points for Comics Plus sorted by age group:

Children: Geared toward readers in grades K-5, ages 5-10, this collection features traditional comic books and manga with simplified panel layouts and content similar to G-rated movies, while reflecting age-appropriate experiences.

Teen: Geared toward readers in grades 6-12, ages 11-17, this collection features comic books, manga, hybrid prose/comics, and more sophisticated panel layouts. The content includes story intensity, action, and violence equivalent to a typical PG-13 movie. Readers in this range are often reading for pleasure, but some stories can build on school lessons from a full range of subjects, including history and science, and can expose them to diverse experiences, encourage them to think about other people’s lives and viewpoints, or teach them about different times and places.

Adult: For adults ages 18 and older. This collection includes explorations of mature themes with language and imagery appropriate for audiences 18 and over, similar to an R-rated movie or prestige TV show. Some titles may contain violence, blood, or even explicit gore, but pornographic content is not included.

Guy LeCharles Gonzalez, LibraryPass’ Chief Content Officer, said the Top 20 titles for 2022 were dominated by franchises popular with younger readers like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Big Nate, Minecraft, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Stranger Things, along with works by popular creator Svetlana Chmakova.

