South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League International has selected 16 Lycoming County high school students to receive the Carl E. Stotz Little League Baseball Scholarship, which commemorates the Little League founder's commitment to Lycoming County's youth. Students are selected based on excellence in academics and citizenship.

To be considered for a scholarship, a graduating senior must be in the top 25% of their class at one of the nine Lycoming County high schools. Students must submit two letters of recommendation and an essay about the value of Little League Baseball and Softball in communities around the world.

Each student will receive a $750 scholarship.

Below are each of the 16 recipients of the 2022 Carl E. Stotz Little League Baseball Scholarships, along with an excerpt from their application essay on “Why Little League is so important to the childhood experience today and in the future.”

Isabel Boyles (Williamsport Area High School)

A National Honor Society inductee and recipient of both the STAR Award and Bishop Youth Award, Ms. Boyles has also accumulated more than 80 hours of community service with various organizations, including Williamsport Area Little League. In addition to her academic and volunteer work, Ms. Boyles also was a four-year member of the Strolling Strings, four-time varsity and competitive squad cheerleader, four-year ASA softball player, four-year active Executive Board member, and a two-year active member of Big Brother Big Sister. Ms. Boyles plans to attend High Point University with hopes to become a Physician Assistant.

“Little League was the basis that connected us all, introduced us to friends from different backgrounds, and a sport that leaves a lasting impression on everyone it touches.”

Devon Deem (Montgomery Area Junior/Senior High School)

Named a Future Business Leaders of America as a freshman and sophomore, and a member of the National Honor Society as a junior and senior, Mr. Deem also spent four years as a member of the student government. Out of the classroom, Mr. Deem was a four-year captain of the varsity wrestling team, four-year member and one-year captain of the varsity football team, and a member of the varsity baseball team as a junior. This fall, Mr. Deem plans to attend the United States Naval Academy.

“The Little League program is not only beneficial to the children playing the sport, but to other children that may not be able to play but are surrounded by such a positive and cheerful atmosphere.”

Sara Dgien (Muncy Junior/Senior High School)

A three-time member of the varsity soccer team, including serving as captain as a junior and senior, Ms. Dgien also served as a four-year member of the school’s marching band with two years as a drum major. Away from the field, Ms. Dgien was a two-time member of the National Honors Society, Secretary of the Student Council for two years, and served as both the Vice President and Secretary for the Art Club. Ms. Dgien plans to attend DeSales University in the fall.

“The aspect of teamwork does not stop at baseball and other sports, it translates into school projects, clubs, and careers. The life lessons and experiences that Little League players have in their childhood help to develop their personality and positive character traits for the future.”

Jackson Emery (Loyalsock Township High School)

A member of the varsity golf team, Mr. Emery also serves as the President of the National Art Honors Society and the Art Club and is a member of the National Honors Society, Key Club, and Christian Club. Away from school, he also spends time tutoring middle school students, volunteering at a local dog rescue and assisting with blood drives in his community. This fall, Mr. Emery plans to attend Penn State University.

“Without Little League Baseball, I would have never been able to experience being a part of a true team. Not only did it give me one of the greatest experiences of my life, but it taught me very important life lessons.”

Dylan Farnsworth (Hughesville Junior/Senior High School)

A High Honor Roll recipient in every marking period throughout high school, and a member of the National Honor Society, Mr. Farnsworth also was a two-year member of the varsity wrestling team and a four-year letterman for the varsity baseball team. Away from school, he was also involved with Wreaths Across America and volunteered at his local church. This fall, Mr. Farnsworth plans to attend Geneva College with hopes of pursuing a Civil Engineering degree.

“The lessons learned from Little League are priceless and will continue to be so in the future. Such a program that provides consistency and value to all different types of kids and people is a vital part of life in this country and around the world.”

Blake Forker (Williamsport Area High School)

Throughout his high school career, Mr. Forker was able to partake in five different Advanced Placement Classes, as well as three levels of Career and Technical Education courses while also serving as a three-year member of the varsity football team where he received a scholastic award in 2019. Mr. Forker is also the co-founder and Vice President of his high school’s Esports Club and volunteers his time at the West End Christian Community Center. This fall, Mr. Forker plans to attend Liberty University.

“Sports help to build bonds that feel like a brotherhood, and fundamentally Little League is a big part of that due to it being most children’s first experience on a team.”

Madelyn Gerst (Jersey Shore Area High School)

A four-time state qualifier for the Future Business Leaders of America, and a four-year member of the National English Honors Society, Ms. Gerst has received numerous academic accomplishments include the Jostens Yearbook 2021 Program of Excellence Gold Level Award. In addition to her academic prowess, Ms. Gerst also served as the captain of both the tennis and track and field teams, while also participating in cross country and basketball. Ms. Gerst plans to attend Bucknell University this fall.

“My Little League Softball days have since come to an end, but I will never forget the memories I made, not to mention the lessons I learned. When kids start sports, they do not realize the impact it can have on them.”

Nolan Kutney (Montoursville Area High School)

A member of the varsity baseball and basketball team, including serving as the captain of the baseball team since he was a sophomore, Mr. Kutney also attended the Little League Baseball Camp in 2012. Additionally, he was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America for three years and was a member of the Key Club for all four years of high school. Mr. Kutney plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall in pursuit of a marketing degree.

“Little League has given me and many others amazing experiences, memories, and lessons learned from playing the sport we all love. Whether it was from hitting my first ever home run, making countless friends, or learning to win with class and lose with dignity, Little League has given many others the opportunity to do all those things and many more.“

Landon Lorson (South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School)

A three-sport athlete for all four years that included serving as captain for the baseball, football, and wrestling teams, Mr. Lorson is also committed to giving his knowledge of the game back to the youth as a Little League umpire, youth football referee, and youth wrestling official. In the classroom, he was also the recipient of Superior Honor Roll all four years and was a member of the National Honor Society since he was a sophomore. Mr. Lorson plans to attend Bloomsburg University this fall.

“Little League Baseball has created some of my friendships that will last a lifetime. It also showed me at an early age how to compete. It taught me to never give up and persevere through the toughest of times. These are important lessons that I may never have learned at an early age if it weren’t for Little League.”

Genesis Lukasiewicz (South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School)

Serving as the Class of 2022 Vice President for all four years of high school, Ms. Lukasiewicz has been involved with a number of different clubs and organizations, including as both Fundraising Chair and Vice Chair for the Mini-THON club, district and state qualifier and medal winner in the Academic Decathlon, and more. Outside of her high school involvement, Ms. Lukasiewicz also was a Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor. Ms. Lukasiewicz plans to attend American University this fall.

“Little League has always been more than a series of baseball games for my family; it is a critical part of our identity; of our community. It brings people together from across the globe in ways that other sports or clubs or teams just cannot do.”

Madelyn McLaughlin (Montoursville Area High School)

From serving as Vice President for the Class of 2022 since 2018, to being involved in multiple honor societies throughout her high school career, Ms. McLaughlin has helped various leadership and academic roles throughout her time at Montoursville Area HS. A longtime cheerleader herself, she also helped give back to the youth as the coach for the Montoursville Youth Football and Cheer and also displayed her musical talent as a member of the Jazz Band, Concert Choir, and ‘Ville Harmonic Vocal Ensemble/Barbershop Ensemble. Ms. McLaughlin plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.

“Being a part of Little League gives a sense of community and a home that kids can lean on. If they ever need a place to go to, they can fall back on the sport they love and the teammates and coaches that surround them.”

Brynn McRae (Montgomery Area Junior/Senior High School)

Named the Breakthrough Underclassman of the Year for softball as a freshman, Ms. McRae was a multi-sport athlete during her high school career with experience on the softball team, tennis team, basketball team, and was an All-American as a senior on the cheerleading team. In the classroom, Ms. McRae was a four-year high honor roll recipient and three-time member of the National Honor Society while also spending time volunteering with numerous organizations. Ms. McRae plans to attend Bloomsburg University in the fall.

“The importance of Little League to the childhood experience is what taught me teamwork lessons and the importance of quality relationships between others you play with.”

Michelle Pierce (St. John Neumann Regional Academy)

A multi-sport athlete (basketball, soccer, and track & field), Ms. Pierce was involved in numerous leadership roles during her high school career including serving as secretary of Student Council, a member of the Youth Development Task Force, a Girls on the Run Junior Coach, and a participant in the HOBY Youth Leadership Conference. In addition to receiving various awards, Ms. Pierce also was involved with a number of clubs and volunteer organizations during her high school years. Ms. Pierce plans to attend Penn State University as part of the Schreyer Honors College.

“These kids, practicing baseball right now across the world, are the future of our society. That is why we must prepare them, through their Little League experiences, for their futures and provide them with these skills that they will need to be successful and happy adults.”

Grace Shaible (Loyalsock Township High School)

A four-year varsity letter winner in golf and softball, including earning District IV championships in both, Ms. Shaible was named the 2018 Williamsport Sun-Gazette Underclassman to Watch in Softball. Away from the field, she has held various board positions in student organizations, including serving as the Vice President of the National Honor Society and President of the Interact Club since she was a sophomore. Ms. Shaible plans to attend the University of Notre Dame this fall.

“I will always look back fondly on my time in Little League because it marks some of the best times of my life. In the future, I know that Little League will continue to foster the growth of many individuals during their childhood by providing opportunities for them to make new friends, learn valuable lessons, and create lifelong memories.”

Chloe Springman (Hughesville Junior/Senior High School)

A member of both the AP Biology and AP Calculus clubs, Ms. Springman is committed to her academic studies while also spending time playing tennis and softball as well as dancing and bowling. Away from school, Ms. Springman has spent more than 20 hours helping feed the homeless throughout the Williamsport community as well as raising money for the ASPCA through “Paws for a Cause.” Ms. Springman plans to attend Bloomsburg University this fall.

“While kids that participate on a Little League Baseball team compete against others, the game is always respectful. Children recognize this and learn sportsmanship and kindness. Children also learn how to push themselves to achieve their goals.”

Donald Steinbacher (Jersey Shore Area High School)

A four-year distinguished honor roll recipient and a two-time member of both the National Honor Society and the National Business Honor Society, Mr. Steinbacher also received earned first place in Pennsylvania for Partnership with Business and competed at nationals for Future Business Leaders of America as a sophomore and junior. Away from the classroom, Mr. Steinbacher was a four-year member of the varsity football team and a three-year member of the baseball team. This fall, Mr. Steinbacher plans to attend High Point University.

“My first experience with being on a team was in my years of Little League when I was five years old. My coach believed in hustle and that each of us had a job to do. Little League allowed me to be part of a team and in my area, a community of people working together.”

In addition to the scholarship, each of the 16 recipients will also be invited to be recognized during the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Little League Baseball World Series in August, with an on-field ceremony prior to the start of the 7 p.m. game on Friday, August 19.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.