Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Commissioners recently awarded over $3 million in COVID-19 relief funding to 11 area school districts.

Districts that serve Lycoming County students were eligible to receive $200 per student to assist with COVID-19 related expenses.

The funding comes from Lycoming County's $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant through the CARES Act, distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The funding is not a loan and does not need to be repaid. The money may be used for eligible costs from March 1 through Dec. 30 to cover costs associated with providing distance learning or in-person learning that meets CDC guidelines.

For example, schools may purchase student laptops for remote learning, personal protective equipment for students, and other such items.

“We wanted to ensure our schools can use these funds to keep our students safe while providing an excellent education, as they always have. We know teachers and students alike are facing unprecedented challenges and we hope this can ease the burden,” County Commissioner Scott Metzger said, considering it a worthy investment of CARES Act funds.

The following school districts received funding, based on their student counts:

Canton, $16,200

East Lycoming, $329,200

Jersey Shore, $328,600

Loyalsock, $317,000

Montgomery, $187,200

Montoursville, $386,600

Muncy, $196,800

South Williamsport, $248,800

Southern Tioga, $29,400

Williamsport Area, $966,400

Wellsboro, $4,000

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence to federal and state regulations.