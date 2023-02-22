Williamsport, Pa. — Friday, Feb. 24 is the last chance to catch Lycoming College's special Black History Month art exhibit. The exhibit, presented by the Black Student Union, has been located in the Fine Arts Building Campus Art Gallery since February 14.

On Friday, the exhibit will be relocated to the East Hall Coffeehouse for a "Night of the Arts." The evening begins with a reception at 5 p.m.

The night will then feature a final viewing of the art exhibit, pop-up shops, and musical and dance performances by other Black students and clubs. The exhibit itself and Night of the Arts are free and open to the public.

The Black History Month Committee issued the following statement about the Black Student Union Art Exhibit:

“To be an artist means to share how you see the world around you. As Black students we experience the world in unique ways. Creating the essence that becomes embodied in the art we make. This exhibit contains the work of five Black students at Lycoming College in their medium of choice. Sharing their stories, characters, beliefs and how they can mold the world or create one of their own. Helping each of us see what they see. We welcome you to enjoy this collection of art.”

The exhibit features works from the following student artists:

Hannah Rochester ’24 – computer science major, graphic design minor

Kellyn Thomas ’23 – graphic design/3D animation major

Isabelle Thomas ’23 – political science major, French minor

Mya Taylor ’25 – art history and painting double major

Aicha Toure ’23 – neuroscience and photography double major, psychology minor

“The idea of a BSU art exhibit started last year as something to execute for this Black History Month. I had thought about having BSU do some sort of event celebrating African Americans and art,” said Isabelle Thomas who currently serves as vice president of BSU. “Art can come in all different forms, so the BSU came up with the idea of having an art gallery showcasing art from different students on campus to represent the contemporary life for young Black college students.”

From there, Isabelle Thomas and the Black History Month Committee identified student artists interested in showing their works in the collection, and the art department staff offered the on-campus gallery space for the exhibition.

