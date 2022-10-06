Williamsport, Pa. — A group of Lycoming County undergraduate students will soon be surveying local residents in four Williamsport neighborhoods and in Newberry to ask for input on local police efforts.

The criminal justice majors will conduct the survey between Oct. 5 and Nov. 11. during early and late afternoon hours.

The students will have identification badges that indicate that they are working on a collaborative project between the Williamsport Bureau of Police and the Lycoming College Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

Residences for the survey were randomly selected. The survey will be short, anonymous, and voluntary with questions about views of local issues and police services.

The purpose of this survey is to continue strengthening ties between the police department, neighborhoods, residents, and local businesses. This same survey and undergraduate student research method has previously been completed in Old Lycoming Township Police Department in 2017, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department in 2018, and Lock Haven Police Department in 2022.

Medina plans to survey all block groups in Williamsport in summer 2023 using trained student researchers.

The student research fulfills course requirements for two courses: Research Methods in Criminal Justice taught by Julie Yingling, Ph.D., assistant professor of criminal justice-criminology; and Policing and Society taught by Justin Medina, Ph.D., assistant professor of criminal justice-criminology. The professors have integrated the research project and student training into their Fall 2022 courses.

The principal investigators, Medina and Yingling, will supervise the student researchers during their fieldwork.

“Our students are looking forward to getting involved with the local community while learning more about public perceptions of law enforcement,” said Medina. “The results of the survey will help the police department continue to provide quality service to its surrounding communities. We appreciate the support we have received from the police and the community to ensure the survey will be a success.”

Yingling added, “Our students are excited to play such a major role in a research project and know that their efforts will be used by the police department to inform future community engagement.”

Participants in the survey will eligible to win gift cards drawn at a later date. Any questions about the survey can be directed via email to Medina (medina@lycoming.edu) or Yingling (yingling@lycoming.edu) or Chief Justin Snyder (jsnyder@cityofwilliamsport.org).

