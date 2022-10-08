Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College students have a history of securing internships with leading companies across various industries.

Students previously interned with Girls Who Invest, Million Dollar Solution, and The Honest Company. The latest addition to the list is Folio Literary Management—secured by English literature and French double major Maya Jenkins '23.

Folio is a book publishing agency that has worked on and represented award-winning titles such as The Art of Racing in the Rain and Water for Elephants. The company works to connect authors with publishing companies around the world.

Jenkins found her way to the internship opportunity with the help of Phoebe Wagner, assistant professor of English and creative writing, and Shanin Dougherty, career advisor.

“When I learned I was accepted, I was so excited,” said Jenkins. “I chose this internship because of the personalized approach of the agency and their willingness to teach me about the industry and finding a job.”

The twelve-week internship program included weekly seminars and workshops about aspects of the publishing industry. The "Intern Academy" includes topics like editing, working with children's books, and a resume workshop, all led by the company's literary agents.

“This program definitely allowed me to expand upon my previous love of reading,” said Jenkins. “Now when I read, I think about how I would market that book to potential readers, or if I would choose to publish it.”

In addition to the more academic seminar and workshop series, interns work directly with literary agents to gain experience in different departments of the publishing industry. Day-to-day, Jenkins worked on reading manuscripts, conducting research, and creating rejection letters.

Jenkins worked on two upcoming books and aided the Smithsonian Institution with research on potential additions to their biography collection.

“I loved working directly with the agents and getting a unique perspective on the industry,” said Jenkins. “I worked on a diverse range of projects and even got to do Intern Academy each week, a seminar on different aspects of the publishing industry.”

When asked what the program has done for her, Jenkins responded that it has equipped her to look for jobs in the literary world and given her insight on what kinds of books she wants to work with. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a career in the book publishing industry.

