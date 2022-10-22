Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College opened the doors Friday night for the newly constructed $8.5 million Trachte Music Center.

This new building is named after the Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, and his wife Sharon, a retired French professor.

During Friday’s dedication, Trachte said he and his wife were “humbled and overwhelmed” by the honor of having the building bear their name.

According to Lycoming Executive Vice President Chip Edmonds, this marks the first “significant investment” in the music department in more than 100 years.

The investment Edmonds was referring to was likely the construction of Bradley Hall in 1895 for the “princely sum” of $19,500, according to Phil Sprunger, Lycoming's provost and dean of faculty.

The music department was housed in the Clark Chapel by the 1960s where it remained until the opening of the new Trachte Center.

“Clark Chapel will remain a vibrant place for community gatherings for public speakers,” Edmonds said.

The upstairs of Clark Chapel would remain a performance space, but that the lower level will be “re-conceived,” Edmonds said.

Music Department Chair William Ciabattari is just happy to be in a building that doesn’t have bats, he said. One even interrupted a recital last summer, he noted.

“Bats don’t serve much of a purpose in a musical presentation,” Ciabattari joked.

The plumbing in Clark Chapel would also make itself known by groaning during classes, recitals, and lectures, Ciabattari said. The noise would often bleed through the rooms.

“The pipes want to participate at the most inopportune times,” Ciabattari said. "There were no secrets in Clark Chapel."

This new building features improved sound deadening across the rooms that will alleviate sound bleed and the noisy plumbing.

