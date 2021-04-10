Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming College Senior Show is the culmination of thesis projects for all Lyco students with a major in studio art.

This year's exhibition will run from April 22 through May 15, with the downtown art gallery open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. All studio art majors have produced a cohesive body of professional work to display during the show.

The 2021 Senior Art Show features works and artist statements from the following graduating seniors:

Inga Brostek (Williamsport) – philosophy and art major

Michael Molloy (Perkasie, Pa.) – art major; 2D animation and English minor

Ever Rodriguez (Houston, Texas) – art major; criminal justice and criminology minor

Megan Snyder (Milton, Pa.) – art major; K-12 teaching certificate

Martina Westcott – (Clearfield, Pa.) – art major; psychology minor

The Lycoming College Art Gallery, located in downtown Williamsport at 25 W. Fourth St., contributes to the city’s arts culture and provides a way for the College to become more involved with the community surrounding it. Lycoming art students have the opportunity to interact with visiting artists as well as learn firsthand the inner workings of a gallery.