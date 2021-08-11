Williamsport, Pa. - Lycoming College is one of the 50 oldest colleges in the U.S., founded in 1812.

Now the college campus is being named as one of the nation's leading liberal arts institutions by the prestigious Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges.

According to The Annapolis Group, what makes a liberal arts college different is not the coursework, but how the school offers students preparation for a lifetime of meaningful, productive work.

“Lycoming’s acceptance into The Annapolis Group is another affirmation of the College’s enhanced place within the world of liberal arts colleges, and we are honored to join the impressive roster of other institutions of higher education,” said Kent Trachte , Ph.D., president of Lycoming College.

Formed in 1983 by a group of college presidents who shared the goal of recognizing and strengthening the community of liberal arts higher education, The Annapolis Group places emphasis on the values of communication, civic responsibility, collaboration, effective use of technology, and compassion.

The group says they believe in residential communities where students from all backgrounds are supportive of each other’s academic and personal growth.

“Lycoming College sees the liberal arts as the key not only to understanding the past but to leading human societies into the future. We challenge our diverse student body daily to think deeply and act boldly,” Trachte said.

As a member of The Annapolis group, Lycoming College is invited to participate in the group's collaborative forum in which members share creative ideas, best practices, values of liberal arts higher education, and advance innovations in learning.

The group currently includes about 100 liberal arts and sciences institutions.

“During the past academic year as our campus community pivoted through a global pandemic, we did not abandon the College’s mission, which is to deliver a residential liberal arts education. Our success reaffirmed our commitment to deepening and strengthening our identity as one of the best residential liberal arts colleges of the 21st century," Trachte added.