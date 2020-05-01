Williamsport -- Due to social distancing requirements, Lycoming College's annual Senior Film Festival has been changed to a virtual format for 2020. The films in the festival collection are film and video arts majors' final, capstone works before graduation.

“Our film and video arts seniors have been working on their capstone films for the better part of the year and completed them remotely during this challenging time,” said Leah Bedrosian Peterson, associate professor of film and video arts and director of the program at Lycoming College. “Please join us in celebrating all of their hard work!”

The screening features the works of ten graduating seniors, ranging in genre from narrative to documentary. Students decide on the genre and content of their films under the guidance of their thesis professor. They write, film, edit, and produce their films over the course of the academic year.

Peterson notes that the ideal viewing experience would include wearing headphones so that the viewer can properly hear the sound design, or even watch them on TV to view the films in a more cinematic way.

All of the films are available to watch online through May 5 at: https://vimeo.com/410713674.

Films featured in this year’s senior screening include:

“Doug in the Wild”

Narrative Short by M. Mitch Wheary

“Doug in the Wild” tells the story of a middle-aged man struggling to escape his mother's controlling and overbearing needs to be with his first real love interest who he met through an online service, “Connections Through Boarders” that will allow the two to finally meet face to face.

“MCCLENTY: A Life Beyond Measure”

Documentary Short by Jessee Bermudez

This documentary pulls back the curtain to present McClenty Hunter Jr., the man behind the entertainer and the music educator and explores the separation between life as a grammy nominated musician and life as a music teacher at KIPP Academy.

“ACIATIS”

Documentary Short by Theodore Gouskous

The film follows a man of Vietnamese nationality who was adopted by a Greek family and touches upon his struggles growing up and finding out about who he is. Feelings of being out of place, standing out, and not being able to relate to most people around him start to eat away at him and ultimately isolate him.

“Ten Until Places”

Experimental Short by Amanda Goulden

“Ten Until Places” is a film that looks at theatre from both the perspective of creating the physical elements of a show like the set and lights and from the actor's inward perspective of creating a character. The film looks into the teamwork needed to build a show from the ground up while also giving a glimpse into what goes on in a single actor’s mind while building a character. Sometimes the hardest part of theatre is not in the performance but in the weeks before when the show is being created.

“The Oreo Effect”

Video Art by Victoria Grundhoeffer

"This video attempts to bring to light the reality of my ethnic background and how my life was impacted by my triracial background which is often overlooked and misunderstood. The videos I have created delves into the obsessive focus that was created around me about my identity by focusing on a repetitive theme of racial biases and prejudice, as well as the how these situations developed my character and understanding of the world that revolves around cultural and ethnic difference."

“Life After Death”

Narrative Short by Gloria Lopez, Haby Goloko, and Pablo Marin

After a heart attack ends his life, 50-year-old David finds himself greeted by the ghost of Kimberly who is a carefree and relaxed personality from 70’s that contradicts David’s lifestyle entirely. Kimberly isn’t David’s biggest house intruder because an amateur ghost hunter, Zayne, is currently on the hunt in David’s home. Can the ghost hunter survive one night with two annoyed ghosts?

“Taking It Easy”

Narrative Short by Moises Yepez and Vito Montgomery

One day Julian, an overworked and worried person, thinks he needs to be happier and relax more. While trying to find answers he asks his good friend David, a laid back (almost to a fault) person with seemingly no worries in life. They meet in a church and have a conversation which David somehow turns in to philosophical discussion that ultimately enables the friends to understand the perspective of the other.