Lycoming College has risen to No. 111 on the U.S. News and World Report National Liberal Arts Colleges ranking for 2022-2023, a 13 spot leap from last year and the highest turnout for the college to date.

U.S. News & World Report college rankings help students and their families compare the academic quality of higher education institutions across the country.

Lycoming was once again named a top performer in the U.S. News and World Report Social Mobility ranking, rising 21 spots to the No. 11 position. This is likely on account of the high percentage of Pell-awarded students to graduate the college.

U.S. News ranks institutions based on multiple factors of academic quality, including graduation rates, social mobility, and faculty resources. The College’s investments in high-impact academic programs — including efforts to increase access to experiential learning opportunities such as internships, research, and global education, as well as improving its student-faculty ratio from 12:1 to 11:1 — have influenced Lycoming’s continued ascent in U.S. News.

“Lycoming continues to innovate, invest in our facilities and provide students with transformative opportunities, and it is gratifying to see our efforts reflected in improved rankings” said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College.

“While rankings have their limitations, they remain a valuable resource for college-bound students pursuing a post-secondary education. I strongly encourage prospective students and their families to visit Lycoming College to learn more about how the College can positively impact their education and life.”

The Princeton Review again named Lycoming one of the Best 388 Colleges and Universities and included Lycoming on its Best Value List. Lycoming also came in at No. 89 in the Washington Monthly 2022 Liberal Arts Colleges Ranking.

Lycoming College’s full U.S. News and World Report profile is available here.

