Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming College community had its most successful Days of Giving event on April 12 and 13, reaching fundraising heights of 1,238 donors and $372,172 in 48 hours.

The annual fundraising event is a college effort to further the mission of Lycoming and create opportunity for its students.

“Our Lycoming community exceeded this year’s participation goal of 1,000 donors by more than 20 percent,” said Chip Edmonds, Ed.D. ’98, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “Lycoming’s Days of Giving event has always been about participation, and our community showed up to demonstrate their belief in a Lycoming education. Donors heralded from 45 of the 50 states and several countries, and social media was abuzz, helping to boost our alumni giving percentage.”

Donors could support a variety of funds that best align with their interests, and challenges were available to unlock prizes for an even greater impact. Mark Fultz ’80, chair of the board of trustees at Lycoming College, made a leadership gift to significantly expand the challenges, matches, and prizes for this year’s Days of Giving.

The department of Film and Video Arts won budget-enhancing dollars through the academic department challenge. A music challenge unlocked additional dollars for equipment and instruments for the new music building that will open this coming fall.

Members of the College’s Alumni Council for Fraternity and Sorority Life sponsored price money to go towards reduced membership costs.

The Outdoor Leadership and Education challenge unlocked the purchase of excursion backpacks, and GOLD (graduate of the last decade) alumni had their gifts matched dollar for dollar.

In anticipation of this year’s athletics challenge, Dallas Krapf ’69 ’13H and Ron “Buddy” Knoebel ’65 provided leadership commitments in support of the team prizes to support Lycoming’s student-athletes and programs. Additional funding went to challenge winners, including men’s lacrosse, women’s cross country, men’s basketball, and wrestling.

