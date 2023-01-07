Williamsport, Pa. — Can women be great comedians? This surprisingly controversial question is the center of a Lycoming College course introduced last semester.

Titled "Are Women Funny?," the first-year seminar provided an overview of visual and written comedy created by women while trying to explain why women in comedy is such a polarizing topic.

The course was created and taught by Shanin Dougherty, associate director of career and professional development. Dougherty also has a background in women's studies. She made the course to investigate how gender roles relate to comedy and how humor can help empower women.

“For a First-Year Seminar, this topic allows students to grow their transferable skills of critical thinking, analysis, and communication, which is important for first-year students embarking on their college journey,” said Dougherty.

The class met twice per week to discuss articles and texts related to a weekly topic. Students also watched examples of women in comedy, including shows like "I Love Lucy," "30 Rock," "The Golden Girls," and various "Saturday Night Live" sketches.

Emily Flake, writer and cartoonist for the New Yorker and owner of St. Nell’s Humor Writing Residency for Women in Williamsport, visited the class in the middle of the semester.

“Emily’s visit is the lynchpin of the course,” said Dougherty. “Knowing her is what inspired me to develop this class and include her as the speaker, and she graciously accepted the invitation. I think it is important for the students to meet a working comedian and to be able to ask questions about her journey as well as her process for creating and writing comedy.”

Flake told students about her journey to becoming a comedian, shared illustrations and captions, and invited students to submit their best captions for certain illustrations.

First-year seminars are intended to offer students a chance to explore a topic that may be new and unfamiliar. Each seminar meets a general education credit requirement. In addition to "Are Women Funny?," Lycoming College's first-year seminar topics include "Zen and Art," "Medieval Food and Culture," and "Sci-Fi Technology Society."

