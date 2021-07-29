Williamsport, Pa. - Lycoming College has been making massive investments in to their campus development, which is progressively stretching in to the very neighborhoods which makeup the City of Williamsport.

The George I. Alden Trust has awarded Lycoming College a grant of $125,000 to support the renovation of Lycoming's genetics teaching lab in the Heim Science Building.

This recent addition of majors in astrophysics, neuroscience, and biochemistry, are accounting for the college’s most significant growth in enrollment, and high performing students.

The renovations will ultimately support and further the education and success of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) students. This is the fifth grant awarded to Lycoming by the Alden Trust.

Their last one supported the creation of Lycoming's new biochemistry teaching and research labs.

“Providing faculty and students with enhanced, state-of-the art facilities for curricular innovation in STEM, further supports the College’s mission of providing a 21st-century liberal arts and sciences education," said Kent Trachte, Ph.D., president of Lycoming College.

In addition to serving as both the lecture and teaching lab facility for several biology and neuroscience courses, the space also serves a number of community outreach functions, one being an annual biotechnology outreach workshop for local high school teachers. In the summer, the lab, in conjunction with other spaces on campus, is used for Lycoming College for Kids and Teens, an educational and hands-on program for students in grades 2-12.

“Lycoming is grateful for the continued partnership of the Alden Trust," Trachte added.

Lab renovations are underway this summer with anticipated completion by the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

According to Lycoming College, students and faculty will benefit from the new lab casework, epoxy lab bench tops, teaching wall with sliding marker boards, an emergency shower, an ADA-compliant lab bench, and upgraded technology.

The Alden Trust focuses on capital projects which contribute significantly to the intellectual growth of students in higher education.

Funds are predominately allocated to independent undergraduate institutions that demonstrate a combination of educational excellence, exciting programming, and efficient and effective administration, with an undergraduate population of at least 1,000 and at most 5,000 students.



