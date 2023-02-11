A new pathway to medical school is in place at Lycoming College through a partnership with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM).

Qualifying students can receive preferred admission to PCOM's Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree program.

According to the agreement, PCOM will offer up to three spots each year for Lycoming College graduates who meet the entry requirements, beginning in the 2023-24 academic year.

PCOM trains with a "whole person" approach—treating people, not just symptoms. The program is accredited by the Commission of Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association.

Graduates of PCOM can enter a wide variety of specialties including:

General practice

General internal medicine

OB/GYN

Pediatrics

Anesthesiology

Emergency Medicine

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Surgery

Pathology

Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Physical Medicine and Rehab

Psychiatry

Radiology

Urological Surgery

Urology

“We are delighted to be working with PCOM to help guide highly-capable students toward a path that will help them fulfill their dreams of serving communities as health care providers,” said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College.

“Lycoming College has a long history of graduating high-performing students who are medical school-bound. This agreement will increase medical school admissions for our students and provide a clear pathway from enrollment at Lycoming College through completion of the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.”

Lycoming College’s curriculum offers multiple majors that can serve as a pathway to health professions including biology, biochemistry, neuroscience, and psychology.

“Our agreement with Lycoming College directly supports the PCOM mission to educate health professionals to care for the whole person and advance the health of diverse communities,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81. “We hope that this partnership ultimately improves access to high-quality health care.”

More information is available at https://www.lycoming.edu/pre-medical/.

