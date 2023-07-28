Lycoming College and Four Birds Distilling Co. are looking to speed up the process of aging bourbon, bringing consumers a prized product at a lower price point.

The college and the distilling company have joined forces as part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program, which connects graduate and undergraduate students in the state with local manufacturers in an effort to help advance innovation in manufacturing.

The collaborative project has received $65,955 in grant funds from The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The research aims to produce quality bourbon in a shorter period of time using ultrasound sonication technology.

Research Process

The research team plans to test different types of wood, levels of charring of the wood, and oxygen pressurization, to produce small batches of bourbon under various conditions in a Lycoming College laboratory.

The optimal lab conditions will be adjusted for larger-scale production at Four Birds, then analyzed for aroma, color, taste, and chemical makeup using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and gas chromatography (GC) to ensure the same quality product is being produced at the distillery.

“This research has provided a unique experience for Logan and Marshall to aid a local business in optimizing product production using chemistry knowledge from the classroom. They have been involved in the early stages of the project this summer, which included experimental design and testing methods to detect compounds present in bourbon. These learned techniques can be applied to other areas of research that they can use at Lycoming College and after graduation,” said Allison Saunders, assistant professor of biochemistry at Lycoming College.

“Our goal is to produce a bourbon that is comparable to 6-10-year oak barrel-aged, but in a fraction of the time, shortening the ageing process for bourbon from years to weeks,” Four Birds owner Joe Feerrar ’02 said.

“The grant award allowed for the purchase of necessary materials and equipment, but more importantly, it has provided the support that student researchers need to be successful in this innovative and collaborative research, and will soon help to create manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania.”

Student involvement

Participating students from Lycoming College include: Logan Bartlett ’25, biochemistry major from Lewisburg; and Marshall Stoner ’25, biochemistry major with a minor in French from Spring Mills.

“Working with Dr. Saunders and Marshall this past summer has helped me learn new lab skills and more importantly helped me learn to think critically about experimental design and procedure,” Bartlett said.

“It was great to able to work alongside a local company and further my education in the process. I learned a lot during my time working with Dr. Saunders and Logan in the lab, including how to utilize various techniques to analyze an unknown sample,” Stoner said.

The project will likely see additional Lycoming student researchers join the project next summer, with a goal of producing a sonication-aged bourbon for consumption within one year.

